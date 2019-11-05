Quanterix (QTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QTRX stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 89,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,415.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $33,139.96. Insiders have sold 101,981 shares of company stock worth $1,519,894 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. BTIG Research set a $35.00 price objective on Quanterix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

