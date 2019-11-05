Quarterhill (QTRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Shares of QTRH stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.60. Quarterhill has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QTRH. ValuEngine raised Quarterhill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Quarterhill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quarterhill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.