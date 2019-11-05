Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE QTS opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.