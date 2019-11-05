Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $29,000 in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.16. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $57.28 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Williams Capital raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

