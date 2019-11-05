Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $176.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $149.55 and a one year high of $179.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.89.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

