Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 504 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H2O AM LLP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 241,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 target price on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. Voya Financial Inc has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

