Qvr LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Qvr LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for 0.2% of Qvr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Qvr LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,013,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949,205 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,673,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 54,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 205,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 458,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.40. 102,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.93. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

