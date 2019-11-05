R C M Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. On average, analysts expect R C M Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383. R C M Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

RCMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

