Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Given a $33.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDN. B. Riley set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE:RDN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Radian Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

