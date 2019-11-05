Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given a $27.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDUS. Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Radius Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

RDUS stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.83. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.60 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $1,320,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

