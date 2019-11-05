Ralph Lauren (RL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RL opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $137.34.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $83.00 price target on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $10,686,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,140 shares of company stock worth $33,683,302. 34.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.