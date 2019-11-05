Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39), RTT News reports. Rambus had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.59.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $417,671.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,047.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock worth $846,644. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

