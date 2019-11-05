Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will announce sales of $631.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $666.00 million. Range Resources reported sales of $756.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

In related news, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 20,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $194,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi bought 12,955 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $56,483.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,689.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,060.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $18.36.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

