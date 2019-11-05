Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 3.23.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

