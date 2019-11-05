Rapid7’s (RPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

RPD stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.92. 26,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.63.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $644,436.43. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 20,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $1,129,141.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,674 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

