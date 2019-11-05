RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) CEO Buys $362,250.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) CEO Brian Russell Wong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $362,250.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,077. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.