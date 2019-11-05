Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €724.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €724.00 ($841.86) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €599.00 ($696.51).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA RAA traded up €5.00 ($5.81) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €704.00 ($818.60). 26,294 shares of the stock were exchanged. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €649.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €612.43.

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.