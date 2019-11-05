Rational’s (RAA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) target price on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €599.00 ($696.51).

Shares of Rational stock opened at €699.00 ($812.79) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €649.93 and a 200-day moving average of €612.43. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

