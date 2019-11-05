Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1,250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,450.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,200.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,350.00 to C$1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1,420.00.

CSU opened at C$1,305.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,311.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,247.60. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$814.32 and a twelve month high of C$1,356.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.45.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$10.05 by C($1.37). The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 36.3499981 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

