Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Down 19.9% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) fell 19.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.51, 3,966,669 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 346% from the average session volume of 889,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RYAM. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 992,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 333,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $181.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

