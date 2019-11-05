Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.13. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

