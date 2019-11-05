RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RICK. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCI Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,350. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RCI Hospitality has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.34.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $47.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 852.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,672 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.