Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

