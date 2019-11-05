Realogy (RLGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Realogy to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. Realogy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realogy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLGY opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.16. Realogy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $19.73.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RLGY. Compass Point set a $7.00 price target on Realogy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

