Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,385,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,475,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,975 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,466,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,055,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 437.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,960,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,775,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,633,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 164,567 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of O stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 688,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,332. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

