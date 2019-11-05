Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.29-3.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29.

NYSE:O traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.16. 3,114,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

O has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Realty Income from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

In other Realty Income news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $600,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

