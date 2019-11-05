Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRR. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 646,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,199. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 10,170 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 9,540 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,377,509 shares of company stock valued at $25,641,396 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,848.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

