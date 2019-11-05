Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Shares Down 1.6%

Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.86 ($1.32) and last traded at A$1.88 ($1.33), 93,231 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.91 ($1.35).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.50 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $492.13 million and a PE ratio of -15.92.

Redbubble Company Profile (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.