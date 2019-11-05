Refereum (RFR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $469,422.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Bittrex and OKEx. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $469,422.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00220744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.38 or 0.01478984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00119552 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum’s launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,265,444,398 tokens. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

