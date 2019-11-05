Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Trading Up 7.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $82.14 and last traded at $82.10, approximately 598,069 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 247,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.44.

The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Regal Beloit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 417,857 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,100,000 after purchasing an additional 403,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,637,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.60.

About Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

