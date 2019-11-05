Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.89

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.89 and last traded at $167.59, with a volume of 1218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

In related news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $116,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,243. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

