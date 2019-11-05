Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.05 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.0525 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi Global, UEX and OKEx. Ren has a market capitalization of $42.05 million and $2.29 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.67 or 0.05821479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00014465 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00045781 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, OKEx, UEX, DDEX, Kyber Network, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

