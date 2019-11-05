Renaissance Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.79.

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock valued at $31,963,013. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $6.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.99. 1,342,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,921. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $150.66 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

