RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNLSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Societe Generale lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

RNLSY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

