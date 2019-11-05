Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.42. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 74.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 17.6% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

