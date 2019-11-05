Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,562,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $162.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.45.

MSFT opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,096.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

