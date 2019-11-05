Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ryder System (R)

Ryder System (NYSE: R) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2019 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2019 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

10/30/2019 – Ryder System had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/29/2019 – Ryder System was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Ryder System was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE R traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. 711,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,875. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $67.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 16.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 29.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter worth about $916,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 57.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

