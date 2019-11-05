Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inovalon Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inovalon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. Wieland forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Inovalon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inovalon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

INOV stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 80,250 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,519,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,309,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

