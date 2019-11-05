Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) PT Lowered to $4.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

RFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a $9.00 target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:RFP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.68. 437,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $323.24 million, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

