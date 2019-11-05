Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Trading 6.5% Higher

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.92, 450,037 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 364,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.82 million, a PE ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Randall C. Benson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

