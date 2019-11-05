resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Receives $25.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on resTORbio in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TORC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,052,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after buying an additional 583,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in resTORbio by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 139,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in resTORbio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 233,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,443. The stock has a market cap of $284.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 3.15. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that resTORbio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

