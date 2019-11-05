Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 4,869 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Edison International by 6.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 16.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $66.52. The company had a trading volume of 28,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $76.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

