Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,851 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.77.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total value of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVB traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. 159,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average of $208.36. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $167.01 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $587.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

