Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,025 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 26,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price target on Eversource Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

In other news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,591. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $62.22 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

