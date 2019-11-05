Reviewing Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) & Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) and Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and Zynex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynex has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $6.80 million 3.07 -$620,000.00 N/A N/A Zynex $23.43 million 12.28 $7.36 million $0.22 39.95

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -9.04% -6.45% -3.31% Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46%

Summary

Zynex beats Precision Optics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

