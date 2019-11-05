Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of National Health Investors worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in National Health Investors by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Health Investors by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,087.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a current ratio of 14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.27. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $86.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.64 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

