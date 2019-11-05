Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of American Equity Investment Life worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth $24,521,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 542,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,740,000 after buying an additional 271,038 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 751,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 255,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 695,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 393,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,686,000 after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.97. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

