Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard D. /Co/ Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 13th, Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 300 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $11,955.00.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,069. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $434.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $96.63 million during the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 158,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.