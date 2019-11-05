Ring Energy (REI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Ring Energy to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. 111,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,490. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

In related news, CFO William Randall Broaddrick acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $42,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David A. Fowler acquired 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $34,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 115,250 shares of company stock valued at $183,370 over the last quarter.

REI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

