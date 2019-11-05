Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,750 ($62.07) to GBX 4,725 ($61.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,411.80 ($57.65).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,294 ($56.11) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 3,489 ($45.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($65.84). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,125.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,431.97.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($52.36), for a total value of £280.49 ($366.51).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

